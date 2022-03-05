And there’s a sense of optimism in the opinions shared, with Danny Cowley’s side easily beating Accy despite Marcus Harness’ 21st-minute red card and Pompey closing the gap on the play-offs to seven points.

Here’s a selection of the views shared...

@outdoorshuman: Hitting some form. Hopefully find some consistency, win the games in hand and the play-offs could be attainable.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Hirst enjoyed a profitable day in front of goal against Accrington today

@robert89__: 11 shots, 4 on target, 4 goals. All about taking our chances.

@GavH_: Wow what a win with ten men! Unbelievable result, two brilliant corners converted totally blew Stanley away, O’Brien, Hirst, Raggs whole team apart from silly boy Harness played brilliant #Pompey

@SamKnight9: This has been the performance of the season for me, 10 men from 20 minutes, and have consistently pressed, haven't sat back, and been offensively dangerous.

Long may it continue Pompey. O'Brien most definitely the key to all this.

@gregpfc: Well played Pompey Outstanding effort, proud of every one of you.

@StevenLeaver: Magnificent Performance, Determination and Spirit.

@sammyhill78: Imagine how much we would have won by if we had had 11!

@wolf_alba: Maybe we should start with 10 men every week.

@martinwratten: WHAT A MONUMENTAL EFFORT BY THE TEN. GREAT RESULT.