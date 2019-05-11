Pompey fans have been having their say on the Blues’ play-off semi-final first-leg defeat at the hands of Sunderland.

Substitute Chris Maguire’s goal on 62 minutes handed the Black Cats a slender 1-0 advantage ahead of Thursday night’s second leg at Fratton Park.

Viv Solomon-Otabor replaced Ronan Curtis in the second half Picture: Joe Pepler

Gareth Evans hit the bar with a free-kick following Alim Ozturk’s straight red card on 67 minutes.

But that was the closest Kenny Jackett’s side came to scoring at the Stadium of Light.

And according to fans on our Facebook page, the Pompey forwards will need to be firing for the return leg at PO4.

Here’s a selection of the views shared with us...

Graham Underwood: Its 1-0 half-time. we will have the atmosphere at FP. What we MUST do though is keep our composure.

Wyke and Maguire will be winding up Burgess to get him sent off.

We definitely need TWO up front, I don’t care what anyone says, ONE up front just hasn’t worked since the New Year.

We are at home Thursday and need to score TWO GOALS so we need to play the formation to get two goals or more because Sunderland will park the bus.

Rob Emery: Wyke is a big clumsy oaf.

Jolyon Roberts: Just didn’t offer anything going forward.

Thought we might have seen Dennis in the last 10 mins to shake things up because couldn’t see where a goal was coming from. We go again.

Aaron Newlan: Bring on Thursday mighty blue army fratton park will be rocking.

Ian Thompson: Shoulda done better there. First win in 9 – big game Thursday.

Harry Wood: Need a big performance and to sort it out quick for the second leg Jackett!

Barrie Jenkins: Sadly the performance continues the trend, started brightly then faded, one player should not have started because he was completely anonymous, two or three others faded hence no service except hoof ball.

Fortunately it’s only a 1 goal difference. We need to watch out for one or two of the Sunderland players because they are artists at conning and winding people up, we lost that bit of the game tonight.

Shakira Bennett: The red card could have stopped a second goal! So let’s move on and finish this at Fratton Park.

Neil le Clercq: I would have taken a 1-0 loss to bring them back to Fratton. Come on you blues.

Phil Hayman: Sunderland are not a strong side.