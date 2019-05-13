Pompey's title winners are reuniting in support of their former club.

A quartet of Paul Cook's League Two champions are returning to cheer on the Blues in their play-off return against Sunderland on Thursday.

Michael Doyle, Danny Rose, Conor Chaplin, and Enda Stevens are all planning to be present at a packed Fratton Park for the occasion.

They've all indicated they want to back their former club as they bid to overturn the 1-0 first-leg loss at the Stadium of Light.

It's a sign of their continuing support for Pompey they all want to be there for the occasion.

Former skipper Doyle will be making a first return to his old stomping ground since the glorious final-day win over Cheltenham, at the end of the 2016-17. campaign.

Michael Doyle lifts the League Two trophy as Pompey celebrate the title win. Picture: Joe Pepler

That 6-1 success, of course, ensured Cook's men won the title in dramatic style and sparked jubilant scenes at Fratton Park.

Doyle also made the trip north to Sunderland on Saturday to back his old team on Wearside.

The 37-year-old, who finished the season at Notts County after leaving Coventry, was invited by chief executive Mark Catlin and watched the game from the visiting directors' box.

Stevens will also be making his first return since joining Sheffield United at the end of the title-winning season.

He is currently away celebrating the Blades' promotion to the Premier League in Las Vegas with the rest of his team-mates.

Conor Chaplin will be back at Fratton after he was warmly received when turning out for Coventry last month.

Chaplin was also at Wembley as a fan for the Checkatrade Trophy final at the end of March, and accompanied Doyle at Kenilworth Road for the 3-2 loss in the snow in January.

Rose was at the Checkatrade Trophy final win over Sunderland doing media work. The midfielder still lives in the area with his family and is running a summer soccer school in Warblington.