Sports writer Will Rooney picks out the talking points from Pompey's 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Walsall...

Hawkins gives a reminder

It's been a stop-start campaign for Oli Hawkins so far.

From a switch of positions to picking up several niggling injuries, the ex-Dagenham man hasn’t been able to build any sort of impetus whatsoever.

After a stint as a makeshift centre-back, Hawkins has now been reverted to striking duties.

And for someone who’s scarcely played in the role this campaign, he seamless slotted back in and underlined the attributes that caused plenty of League One defences problems last term.

Oli Hawkins on the ball during Pompey's win over Walsall. Picture: Paul Thompson

The former non-league ace was first to almost every header, while he intelligently chested down numerous long balls that brought his team-mates into play.

His eye for a pass shouldn’t go underestimated either, as he twice slipped in John Marquis who had attempts saved by the keeper.

The one criticism sections of the Fratton faithful have of Hawkins is his finishing and he’s not a natural goalscorer.

Granted, he blazed one effort over the bar that he should have hit the target with in the first half.

But when he spearheads the attack, Hawkins’ remit is significantly much more than just sticking the ball away.

Mr Versatile never been so important

When Pompey’s team was announced, there were plenty of furrowed brows pulled.

Not because of the personnel selected. In truth, most players who were expected to start were named.

But what formation the Blues would play was what caused such confusion. The media guessed a 3-4-1-2, with Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Haji Mnoga as wing-backs.

As soon as the Blues lined-up for kick-off, however, it was Christian Burgess who strode to the left-hand side of the rearguard.

After admirably filling in as a right-back earlier in the campaign, the centre-half has now featured in every position along the backline.

Unsurprisingly, Burgess did a fine job as a makeshift left-back. After slightly gravitating to the heart of defence in the early stages, he soon acclimatised and put in a man-of-the-match performance.

After beginning the season as third-choice centre-back, there's presently no more important defender in Kenny Jackett’s squad.

Seddon’s sumptuous deliveries

He’s played two games inside two within a week of his arrival from Birmingham.

But already Steve Seddon has demonstrated the crossing prowess he’ll bring to Pompey's promotion push in the second half of the campaign.

It was his corner which yielded John Marquis’ goal in the FA Cup win at Fleetwood on Saturday.

Then the left-back built on that with an assist after coming on as a substitute at the Bescot Stadium.

Seddon whipped in a dipping, curling cross that simply had to be met by a grey shirt. It pinpointed Ellis Harrison, who headed home with aplomb.

Certainly the 22-year-old;s adept delivery has caught the eye during the formative stages of his PO4 career.

Should it continue, he'll supply Pompey’s front men plenty of ammunition to fire.