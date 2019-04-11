He etched his name into the Pompey record books – now Oli Hawkins is hoping to win acceptance from his Fratton faithful doubters.

The 27-year-old’s penalty memorably secured the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley against Sunderland.

Oliver Hawkins celebrates scoring the winning penalty in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley. Picture: Joe Pepler

It represents the maiden time the Blues have claimed the competition in its various guises.

A particularly sweet moment for Hawkins, who has failed to satisfy some supporters since his August 2017 arrival from non-league.

Regardless, the striker has registered 17 goals in 75 appearances and remains firmly in favour with Kenny Jackett.

In addition, there’s a trophy-winning spot kick to add to a lengthening list of Fratton Park accomplishments.

Hawkins said: ‘Probably a lot of fans didn’t believe in me and didn’t think I could score a penalty in the final.

‘Now, for the rest of their lives, some days they will be thinking of me, so I’m happy!

‘I hope I can be accepted by them, all I try to do is my best, week in, week out.

‘Everyone is entitled to their opinion and if some people don’t feel I am good enough for the team that's their opinion.

‘But all I’m going to do is try my hardest, try my best and do as well as I can for Pompey.

‘I’ve definitely improved. Everywhere I’ve gone in my life, I have always started slowly or not been able to show my true potential at first.

‘This season the manager has shown his faith in me, he has chosen me as his number one every week when possible. I’m getting confidence, am doing well and improving.’

Hawkins had been Dagenham & Redbridge’s regular penalty taker, until missing successive opportunities from the spot in February 2017.

Upon joining Pompey, Brett Pitman and Gareth Evans have dominated the responsibility.

Then the Wembley opportunity arrived.

He added: ‘I knew I was going to score.

‘I have been very nervous with penalties before and missed in previous games in my career, but for some reason as soon I was told I was taking that fifth penalty I knew it was going in.

‘I was the penalty taker at Dagenham and my form was quite good, I scored nine out of 11, then missed two in a row and they took me off it.

‘Obviously we’ve got great penalty takers at Pompey, so I can’t complain about not having the chance.

‘Wembley just shows I can take a penalty – and I am ready to take one again.’