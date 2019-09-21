Oli Hawkins in at centre-half as Portsmouth boss rings changes at Wycombe

Have your say

Oli Hawkins has been handed a central-defensive role for Pompey’s trip to Wycombe.

The striker has been converted to a centre-half following his return from injury – and is today challenged with bolstering the Blues' suspect back line.

He represents one of four changes to the team which drew 2-2 against Burton in the week.

James Burton makes his maiden Pompey league start at right-back, with Christian Burgess switching to his customary centre-half role.

Paul Downing is dropped, while Tom Naylor moves up to the centre of midfield.

Also making way are Brett Pitman, Ryan Williams and Ross McCrorie, who all drop to the bench.

There are recalls for Andy Cannon and Ellis Harrison as Kenny Jackett strives to discover a winning formula in League One.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Bolton, Hawkins, Burgess, Haunstrup, Close, Naylor, Harrison, Cannon, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Downing, McCrorie, Evans, Williams, Pitman.