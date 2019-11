Oli Hawkins returns to the starting line-up at Rochdale as Pompey make three changes.

The striker return for his first start since the Carabao Cup loss against Southampton after recovering from a foot injury.

Oli Hawkins

Ellis Harrison and Anton Walkes are the other starters in place of Gareth Evans and injured pair Sean Raggett and Tom Naylor as Kenny Jackett goes with an attacking line-up at Spotland.