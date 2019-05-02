Pompey’s play-off preparations begin on Saturday, with Kenny Jackett set to ring the changes.

Following a draw and defeat in the previous two fixtures, the Blues boss will offer fringe players the opportunity to impress against Accrington.

Omar Bogle is in the frame for a Pompey recall against Accrington. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

That puts Omar Bogle, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Bryn Morris in the frame for starting spots in the League One finale.

Loanees Bogle and Solomon-Otabor, in particular, have an opportunity to stake their claim for the play-off semi-finals following their return to fitness.

That puts the places of James Vaughan and Ronan Curtis under threat for the visit of John Coleman’s Stanley.

Assistant manager, Joe Gallen, said: ‘The team isn't set in stone and, after every game, Kenny will assess and have a look.

‘It is not like “This is our team” – we have a large pool of players to choose from.

‘You would be right in thinking the team didn’t change too much for the period where we won – and in the last two games now we’ve drawn and lost.

‘So I think the team will have a fresher look, there won’t be wholesale changes on Saturday.

’But there will be a couple of changes here and there, which will be the right way of doing it.

‘That doesn’t mean you revert back. If those lads come in, play well, take the opportunity and take their chance, knowing Kenny as I do he will pick that team for the opening game in the play-offs.

‘It’s not quite resting people and then people are coming back in, it's a case of Kenny is going to pick his team and it will have a fresher look about it.

‘Who is to say that wouldn't be the team going forward if that team and those players perform well?

‘The team will have a fresher look and we will see where it takes us for the following fixtures.’

Bogle hasn’t started a Pompey match since the Checkatrade Trophy final triumph over Sunderland.

Since then he has served as a substitute, while recently missed two matches through injury.

Gallen added: ‘We didn’t think Omar would be back until the second leg of the play-offs.

‘We are particularly pleased he is now back and involved. He made the bench the other night (Peterborough) out of the blue.

‘Who knows with Omar, he could end up being a big player for us in the next few games. He does have that unpredictability.’