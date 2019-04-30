Omar Bogle returns to Portsmouth duty for crucial clash with Peterborough

Have your say

Omar Bogle returns for Pompey’s crucial clash with Peterborough – but is among the substitutes.

The striker, who was on crutches nine days ago, has recovered from a knee and ankle injury to be included in Kenny Jackett’s 18-man squad against his former club.

He bolsters an attacking bench, which includes Anton Walkes as the sole defender in a match the Blues must win to maintain their promotion ambition.

Jackett names an unchanged side for tonight’s Fratton Park clash, sticking with James Vaughan leading the line.

That leaves Oli Hawkins and Gareth Evans among the substitutes against the play-off chasing Posh.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Pitman, Curtis, Vaughan.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Solomon-Otabor, Evans, Hawkins, Bogle, Morris.