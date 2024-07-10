Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Conor Shaughnessy admits whenever he requires cheering up, the perfect pick-me-up is now at hand.

The Irishman is assured of his place in Fratton folklore after registering one of the most iconic goals in modern Pompey history.

His 89th minute header from Marlon Pack’s corner secured victory over Barnsley in April - earning promotion and the League One title on the same glorious evening.

Shaughnessy’s cherished moment establishes him in such illustrious company as Alan Biley, David Norris, Jamal Lowe and Kanu.

Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And on bad days, the central defender rewatches the finest goal of his career for a timely lift. Again and again and again.

Shaughnessy told The News: ‘I’ve looked at it hundreds of times, every time I go online.

‘I’m sure I have it on my phone too, it has been sent to me quite a few times, so it’s very easily accessible.

‘It’s the favourite goal of my career, 100 per cent, it would be hard to top it.

‘I don’t usually go looking for it unless I’m on a really bad day and want cheering up, that has happened before, of course it has.

‘But most of the time I’m just getting some notification of it, through someone liking it, and it brings back all the memories.

‘It took a little while for the magnitude of it to sink in. Looking back at it now, I’ve had a few weeks off and come away from the football - and it’s still going around! You kind of realise it was a massive moment.

‘It was a fantastic season from start to finish and there were a lot of special moments. I guess that was the perfect way to seal it, not just for myself, but for the team and the club.’

Set-pieces, overseen by goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo, were a reliable source of goals for the Blues in their title-winning season.

Perhaps it was fitting that promotion to the Championship was sealed in such a manner with Pack and Shaughnessy - two of the outstanding performers - at the centre of it.

He added: ‘Some of them you have to go off the cuff. We practise quite a few of them which Joe puts out, we go through at least two each side, but he also puts his trust in us to make a decision on the pitch.

‘I knew it was an outswinger from Marlon, so I just took a chance. It was a great ball and all I had to do was make contact with it.

‘I got four last season, which is the most I have scored in a campaign, and hopefully get a few more in the Championship.

‘I don’t see why we can’t do well in that league. I guess we’ll learn a lot after the first half of the season, we’ll know where we are.’