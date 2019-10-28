Have your say

Pompey midfielder Adam May made the move to Swindon on a season-long loan deal in the summer.

We caught up with Swindon Town reporter at the Swindon Advertiser, Jonathan Leighfield, to see how the 21-year-old is progressing at the County Ground.

Here’s what he had to say…

Adam May arrived at Swindon with intense competition for places in midfield.

You could say he’s been a little unfortunate given the fact Anthony Grant came in on loan from Shrewsbury until January.

That certainly pushed May back in the midfield pecking order.

When he has been called upon this season, the 21-year-old has done a decent enough job.

But there are other midfield options that are more experienced and better technically than him at Swindon this season.

It’s fair to say he’s not been handed the opportunities he would have been hoping for.

Richie Wellens is quite open about the fact chances will come for those who impress him in training.

But of the eight League Two matches May has featured in this term, just one of those has been from the start.

The midfielder has been afforded opportunities in the Leasing.Com Trophy and EFL Cup by Wellens.

May completed the full 90 minutes as Swindon were beaten 3-0 at home by Plymouth in an EFL Trophy game earlier this month.

Yet, since then he has failed to be included in any of the following four match-day squads.

Swindon have arguably one of the strongest midfields in the division.

That has only been boosted with ex-Pompey man Danny Rose and Michael Doughty returning from injury and suspension respectively in recent weeks.

But May’s first few months at the club will still have been a beneficial learning curve for him.

The 21-year-old is working alongside experienced and knowledgeable midfielders in Grant, Rose and Doughty.

And there are potential opportunities that could arise as the season progresses.

Grant is due to return to parent club Shrewsbury in January.

Given that fact, it’s doubtful May would have his loan stay ended by Swindon before his anticipated Pompey return in the summer.

You can’t imagine Wellens would be too keen on sending a fit midfielder back.

When May has been called upon, he’s looked solid but not spectacular.

He’s still got a lot of learning to do.

But Wellens could well hand him more first-team chances when Grant returns to Shrewsbury.