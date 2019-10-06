Have your say

Pompey on-loan midfielder Adam May admitted he’d like to be playing more of a role for Swindon.

But the Blues academy graduate acknowledged the quality in the Robins’ engine room means he’ll need to work hard to tie down a regular starting spot this term.

The 21-year-old completed a season-long loan switch to the County Ground in the summer.

May made the temporary move in a bid to secure more playing time having featured just five times for Pompey last season.

But the midfielder has been forced to settle for a bit-part role since arriving at the Robins.

May has featured in nine of Swindon’s 11 League Two matches, yet only of those appearances came as a starter.

His latest outing arrived as an 86th-minute substitute, replacing Jordan Lyden, in the 2-1 league defeat at Bradford on Saturday.

Swindon boss Richie Wellens says he has seen improvement in the on-loan Pompey man since pre-season.

Yet the Robins manager has identified areas he wants May to continue to develop.

And the Pompey academy graduate is eager to play more of a role for Swindon moving forward.

He told the Swindon Advertiser: ‘I’d like to play more, but that highlights the competition for places in midfield.

‘I’ve got to work hard weekly to try and get in the team.

‘Going off of last season at Portsmouth, I didn’t get a lot of first team game time.

‘It’s an improvement for me to come here so I can play games.’

May faces competition from former Pompey pair Danny Rose and Lloyd Isgrove, Lyden and Michael Doughty as he bids to tie down a regular starting spot in the Robins’ midfield.

Despite not getting the amount of game time he’d have liked so far, the 21-year is still enjoying his time at the County Ground.

He added: ‘I’m enjoying it. It’s a great squad.

‘We’ve got off to a great start, so there are a lot of things to enjoy.

‘Our fans from the start of the season have been brilliant – the away support in particular.’