Ross McCrorie praised Pompey’s ‘all-round good performance’ in their 1-0 defeat of Lincoln.

John Marquis’ 28th-minute goal – his third of the season – delivered the Blues a much-needed three points at Fratton Park.

Ross McCrorie, centre, celebrates Pompey's win. Picture: Joe Pepler

McCrorie was handed a first League One start in six matches, featuring in a right-back against the Imps.

And the on-loan Rangers man toasted the success.

He said: ‘You’ll take any three points.

‘It doesn’t matter if it’s a 1-0 win or a 2-0 win, it is three points.

‘We weren’t hanging on. I thought we were quite comfortable defensively and they didn’t bother us too much.

‘It was an all-round good performance from the boys and good to see John get a goal – hopefully it’ll be a big lift for the team.’