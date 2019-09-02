Have your say

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett admitted Ross McCrorie was walking a tightrope against Blackpool.

The on-loan Rangers midfielder was substituted during Saturday's 1-1 draw because he was one foul away from receiving a second red card of the season.

McCrorie was booked in the first half at Bloomfield Road felling Sullay Kaikai.

The Scotland under-21 international committed numerous fouls in the second period and was told by referee Chris Sarginson he was on his last warning.

McCrorie was sent off in the Blues’ opening-day defeat at Shrewsbury.

And Jackett revealed the risk of McCrorie being cautioned again was why he was replaced by Anton Walkes on 76 minutes.

The manager said: ‘I thought Ross was maybe going to get sent off.

‘The referee said to him one more foul and that’s it.

‘But for Anton, he came on and did well – I was pleased with him.

In the final period, we came through it and had some chances.

‘Physicality, I felt Walkes coming on for Mcrorie, who was down to probably his last foul, and Ellis Harrison coming on gave us a little bit more power and helped us towards the end.’