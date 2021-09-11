The defeat – Pompey’s second in a row in League One – sees them drop to 12th in the table and go three League One games without a league goal.
Here’s how our chief sports reporter saw the game as the Blues recorded yet another blank in front of goal…
1. Gavin Bazunu - 9
Magnificent first half kept Dons at bay, but was eventually beaten.
2. Kieron Freeman - 6
(Replaced by Mahlon Romeo on 58 minutes): Was unhappy over his substitution and had done okay up to removal.
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Another good display from a player who has started the season well.
4. Clark Robertson - 7
Calm and composed, generally handling Parrott well.
