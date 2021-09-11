John Marquis was replaced by Ellis Harrison on 77 minutes against MK Dons. Picture: Jason Brown.

'On the periphery far too much... still struggling to sparkle' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from 1-0 loss at MK Dons

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings as the Blues suffered a 1-0 loss at MK Dons.

By The Sports Desk
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 5:26 pm

The defeat – Pompey’s second in a row in League One – sees them drop to 12th in the table and go three League One games without a league goal.

Here’s how our chief sports reporter saw the game as the Blues recorded yet another blank in front of goal…

1. Gavin Bazunu - 9

Magnificent first half kept Dons at bay, but was eventually beaten.

Photo: JPiMedia

2. Kieron Freeman - 6

(Replaced by Mahlon Romeo on 58 minutes): Was unhappy over his substitution and had done okay up to removal.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Another good display from a player who has started the season well.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Clark Robertson - 7

Calm and composed, generally handling Parrott well.

Photo: JPIMedia

