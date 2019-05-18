Have your say

On this day a decade ago, Linvoy Primus made his final Pompey appearance.

The fans’ favourite came on as a late substitute in Pompey’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Sunderland.

Primus moved to the Blues on a free transfer in the summer of 2000 after a successful trial period.

The centre-back would go on to spend nine years at Fratton Park and etch himself into club folkore.

Primus played a key role when Harry Redknapp's side were crowned Division One champions in the 2002-03 season.

He then helped the Blues retain their top-flight status, featuring in the memorable 2-1 victory at Wigan in April 2006 when Pompey completed their Great Escape.

Primus was sidelined for the entire 2007-08 campaign with a knee injury, which meant he missed the FA Cup triumph at Wembley.

After recovering from his setback, the defender spent the first half of the following season on loan at Charlton before returning to Fratton Park and making one final appearance against Sunderland on May 18, 2009, replacing Peter Crouch in stoppage-time.

Prmus did sign a new one-year deal but his knee setback forced him to retire in the December of that year.

In total, he made 219 appearances, scoring six goals, and was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2011.