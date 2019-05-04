The Pompey History Society looks back on what was making the Sports Mail headlines on Saturday, May 4, 1991.

Pompey celebrated goalkeeper Alan Knight’s 400th League appearance by finally killing off any lingering relegation fears with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park.

Watched by a crowd of 9,410, they raced ahead in the first minute when a defensive error allowed John Beresford to run on and claim his second goal of the season.

Rovers enjoyed the majority of the possession and Carl Saunders levelled with a glorious volley on 37 minutes.

Steve Wigley re-poached the lead by clipping in a pass from Colin Clarke a minute before half time.

And Guy Whittingham stabbed home to seal the win three minutes into the second half.

Pompey Reserves’ final away game of the season ended in a 2-0 defeat at Watford.

The team comprised of Andy Gosney, Shaun Gale, Jason Hall, Chris White, Kit Symons, Andy Awford, Mark Chamberlain, Chris Burns, Micky Ross, Andy McFarlane (Stuart Doling), Darryl Powell.

Paul Williams scored a hat-trick for Derby County in the Rams’ 6-2 thrashing of Southampton at the Baseball Ground.

An own goal by Manchester City’s Paul Hendry was enough to settle the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Division Two leaders West Ham earned a 1-1 draw at Charlton, while second-placed Oldham were beaten 2-0 by Notts County at Meadow Lane.

Southend United clinched promotion to the second tier for the first time as they won 2-0 at Bury.

There was a 12-minute hold-up in the Stoke versus Grimsby Town clash because spectators invaded the pitch.

The match ended in a goalless draw.

Aldershot, lying bottom of Division Four, suffered a 4-0 defeat at home to Walsall.

Havant were crowned champions of the Jewson League after beating arch rivals Horndean 2-0 at Five Heads Park.

Early goals from John Wilson and Steve Tate did the damage.

In the Beazer Homes League, Paul Moody’s second-half strike earned Waterlooville a 1-0 win against Rugby at Jubilee Park.

A minute’s silence was observed before the match in memory of Ron Stanton.

The club stalwart, who died the previous evening, was a former chairman.

Fareham Town lost 2-1 at home to Margate – with Kevin Maddock on target.

Gosport Borough drew 1-1 with Witney at Privett Park.

And a Dave Milkins volley earned Newport (Isle of Wight) a 2-1 win at Erith.

- ROGER HOLMES