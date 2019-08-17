Have your say

The News takes a look back at what was making the Sports Mail headlines on this day in 1968.

Mike Trebilcock scored twice as Pompey gained an emphatic 3-0 win over Middlesbrough in front of 24,273 at Fratton Park.

The visitors gave the Blues plenty of problems early on.

But the home side took the lead on 26 minutes when George Smith stabbed the ball forward and Trebilcock held off a challenge to stroke a shot just wide of Willie Whigham.

The keeper saved brilliantly from Trebilcock early in the second half, but the striker rounded off a clever move in the 64th minute by firing home an angled shot.

The scoring was completed on 73 minutes when Boro’s Gordon Jones

turned a Nick Jennings centre into his own net.

Pompey: John Milkins, Tommy Youlden, George Ley, George Smith, Ron Tindall, Harry Harris, Mike Trebilcock, Mick Travers, Ray Pointer, Ray Hiron, Nick Jennings.

Leeds United topped the First Division table after three matches played as they claimed a 2-0 win at home to Stoke City.

They were a point ahead of West Ham United who beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at Upton Park.

Coventy City were left pointless at the bottom of the table after losing 3-0 away to Sheffield Wednesday.

Southampton went down 1-0 away to Sunderland, with George Mulhall scoring the only goal after 73 minutes.

The Manchester derby at Maine Road finished goalless, with George Best guilty of missing a great chance for United.

Ray Crawford headed Ipswich Town into a sixth-minute lead against Leicester City at Filbert Street.

In Division Two, Crystal Palace made it three wins out of three as they beat Birmingham City by the odd goal in five at Selhurst Park.

That kept them at the top of the table – two points clear of Pompey.

In Division Three, Brighton won 3-2 at Southport, and in Division Four, Aldershot claimed a 2-2 draw at Swansea.

Meanwhile, Nineteen-year-old Tommy Youlden was receiving praise for his early performances in the Pompey defence.

The free transfer signing from Arsenal had helped the Blues keep clean sheets in their away matches against Huddersfield Town and Carlisle United respectively.

Also, Pompey and the supporters’ club were to form a committee to organize the testimonial fund for long-serving Harry Harris.

Elsewhere, It was reported the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on August 27 was a 64,000 sell-out.

It was possible that Geoff Boycott, the Yorkshire and England opening batsman, who had not played since injuring his back in the Third Test at Edgbaston, would be able to play before the end of the season.

A specialist report stated that no trace of Boycott’s back trouble remained and that he had a full range of movement.