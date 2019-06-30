Have your say

We take a look back at some of the Pompey transfer stories that were making the back pages of The News on this day...

Norwich want Primus as part of Francis deal (2005)

Norwich wanted Linvoy Primus as part of any Damien Francis deal.

The Canaries had turned down Pompey’s offer of around £1.4m for the Canaries midfielder.

But they would do business for that price if Blues defender Primus went the other way.

Then Norwich boss Nigel Worthington valued Primus around £600,000.

Pompey were not keen to lose the then 31-year-old but it was understood they would sell at the right price.

An offer around £1.2m and Primus would be enough to see Francis arrive at Fratton Park.

But to make that happen Norwich would have to match Primus’ Premiership-level wages.

Charlton and Fulham had both been in touch with Francis’ agent about a highly-rated player who scored seven Premiership goals in an 11-game streak during the 2004-05 season.

The 26-year-old south Londoner wanted to leave Norwich to play Premiership football.

Francis’s agent, Tony Finnigan, told The News: ‘Damien will score goals for any side in the Premiership – he proved that by doing it with a relegated club.

‘I’d love him to join Portsmouth. They attack for fun and he’d score lots of goals. The fans are great, too.

‘But right now Charlton and Fulham are interested, too.’

Worthington was happy to sell a player who did not want to be at Carrow Road.

The Canaries manager was desperate to sign Primus the previous season and saw him as the key to the club’s chances of immediate promotion back to the Premiership.

Primus, who declined to comment on Norwich’s interest, looked like starting the season at Pompey as an important member of Alain Perrin’s squad without being an automatic first choice following the summer capture of Andy O’Brien from Newcastle.

It was a situation the player has faced over the previous three years – and hardly missed a game.

Blues chairman Milan Mandaric said: ‘Norwich are interested in Linvoy all the time, but I wouldn’t want to lose him.

'He’s been fantastic for us. He’s as good as gold.’

Toddy decides to quit club (2007)

Fans’ favourite Svetoslav Todorov could be playing against Pompey on the opening day of the 2007-08 season after quitting Fratton.

The Bulgarian striker turned down the offer of a new 12-month contract.

He would officially become a free agent on July 1 when his existing two-year deal ran out, with Derby and Leicester then leading the race for his signature.

Pompey would travel to Derby to kick off their fifth Premiership campaign.

Todorov’s decision ended a five-year Fratton Park stay for a player who will always have a special place in the hearts of Blues supporters.

And it deepened Harry Redknapp’s striker dilemma, with Kanu’s future undecided and Andy Cole expected to move on.

That would have left Benjani and Lomana Lualua as the only forwards at the club.

Todorov’s agent Mark Donaghy confirmed: ‘We have told Portsmouth Toddy will not be accepting their offer of a contract.

‘It’s time for him to move on and we are currently speaking to a number of clubs, many of them English.’

Kaboul: Pompey are the only club for me (2008)

Younes Kaboul told Pompey: I want to join only you.

The Spurs defender is desperate to link up with Harry Redknapp at Fratton Park for the 2008-09 season.

And the Frenchman was prepared to go to any lengths to make sure the move became a reality.

Pompey were battling the likes of Juventus, Fiorentina and Hamburg, along with two Premier League clubs for the 22-year-old.

Kaboul had fallen out of favour under boss Juande Ramos at White Hart Lane after his £8.2m move the previous summer.

He was now free to leave – and had made it clear Pompey was his preferred destination.

It was understood Kaboul was prepared to resist any efforts to be forced towards moving to other clubs.

A source close to the player told The News: ‘Younes’ priority is to join Portsmouth.

‘He is not interested in joining anyone else and has made that clear to Tottenham.

‘He wants to play for Harry. He is the one who has made the greatest effort to sign him.

‘Something is very, very close to happening. Younes doesn’t want Tottenham to be unreasonable now.

‘If that happens he will fight because he wants to join only Portsmouth.

‘Younes feels people didn’t see the best of him at Tottenham.

‘But he was wanted by all the world when he was in France, and you don’t become a bad player overnight.

‘Harry watched him closely back then and knows what he is capable of.'

The Axe set to seal Pompey move (2009)

Aaron Mokoena was set to become Pompey’s first capture of the new season.

Question marks had been raised over the 28-year-old’s potential arrival in the light of Sulaiman Al Fahim’s bid to transform the club.

In addition, the Blues had never publicly confirmed the South African skipper’s claims that a three-year deal is in place.

However, The News understood the former Blackburn man was still on track to link up with Pompey.

All that needed to be finalised was a work permit.

And following South Africa’s impressive fourth-place showing at the Confederations Cup, during which Mokoena – whose nickname in Africa is The Axe – was an ever-present, that was not thought to be a problem.

With pre-season training just days away, his recruitment would represent a timely boost.

The squad was short on numbers following a major close-season clear-out and the sale of Glen Johnson.

Belhadj and Prince Boateng poised to join Lazio (2010)

Pompey were close to agreeing the £8m double sale of Nadir Belhadj and Prince Boateng to Lazio.

The Italian outfit were on the brink of landing the Blues’ two prized assets.

Pompey had made good progress in negotiations when they travelled to Rome for talks just days before.

Andrew Andronikou, David Lampitt and Peter Storrie made up the team which headed to Italy for discussions.

Cash was needed to fund the Company Voluntary Arrangement which could secure the club’s future.

And the pair were seen as the two most bankable players remaining at Fratton Park.

There was still some distance to travel before the move would be sealed but both parties appeared happy at the progress which had been made.