On this day in 2006, Pompey's non-league neighbours the Hawks were told the then greatest game in their history was to take place at Fratton Park after the police intervened.

The Hawks had anticipated a 5,000 sell-out at Westleigh Park after being drawn against Millwall in the FA Cup.

But after police raised concerns over safety, the clash was to be switched to Pompey on Monday, November 13, kick-off 7.45pm.

Hawks secretary Trevor Brock said he was devastated the game could not be played at Westleigh Park, although he understood the concerns of police.

The decision followed discussions between the club and police from Fratton and Havant police stations.

A letter had been drafted by Hampshire police and sent to the FA recommending they ratify their wishes.

PC Mick Brown, football liaison officer at Fratton police station, said concerns over safety had won the day.

He said: ‘We have closely looked at the situation and the chances are there are likely to be a lot of fans walking around Leigh Park for this game.

‘Millwall would have been allocated 720 tickets but the club themselves have admitted there could possibly be 2,000 outside the ground without tickets.

'To us that is a safety issue.

‘It would be a nightmare to police. It’s dark around there and would be very difficult for us to keep the situation in check.

‘We have a safe environment down at Fratton Park and are able to police it better because we do it successfully week in, week out.

‘Havant & Waterlooville have my sympathy, they definitely wanted to play at West Leigh Park. But this is down to a safety situation and nothing else.’