On this day in 2008, Tony Adams prepared for a Lassana Diarra transfer windfall and insisted: I can spend it all.

The France international was discussions with Real Madrid over a £21.5m switch during next month's transfer window.

Manchester City were believed to have made an audacious late swoop for Diarra – but the midfielder eventually moved to the Bernabeu.

And to cushion the blow, Adams revealed he'd been reassured he’d have every last penny to strengthen his squad.

Both Pompey and Diarra's former club Arsenal had refused to reveal whether the Gunners will cash in on a sell-on clause in Diarra's contract.

Adams said: 'I have all that (Diarra) money – and more.

'I had money anyway. They are going to do exactly what they did for Harry to me. It's exactly the same.

'I've got players in mind and that's been the case since I came into the job. I think you've got to get it right. Harry was fantastic at it and hopefully I've learned a little bit off the master.

'I will be trying to do some business but if it's not right I won't do it.

'My job now is to go and get the reinforcements and get the recruitment right and add to the squad.

Mark Catlin: John Jenkins was a great man and Portsmouth will miss him

'The Uefa Cup has been very draining for us, it really has, we do need that reinforcement.

'I am 100-per-cent confident I will get money, although it doesn't mean I am going to spend it all at once.

'The chairman said to me "this is the offer that has come in and it's your decision" – and I'm not going to get in his way.

'I think it's a massive compliment teams like Real Madrid are coming for my players and if it's for that amount of money, I am not going to stand in the way.'