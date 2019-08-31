Have your say

On this day in 2002, Pompey cemented their place as Division One leaders by coming from behind to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 at Fratton Park watched by 19,031.

Matt Taylor drilled home after three minutes with Danny Cullip equalising six minutes later. Brighton rocked Pompey with a goal by Paul Brooker in the 19th minute, but Paul Merson scored from the penalty spot after Guy Butters handled.

The penalty goal seemed to break Brighton’s spirit as Svetoslav Todorov put Pompey ahead on the stroke of half time and Jason Crowe made the game safe seven minutes into the second half with a curling shot from 25 yards.

Pompey: Shaka Hislop, Gianluca Festa, Hayden Foxe, Arjan De Zeeuw, Jason Crowe (Kevin Harper), Richard Hughes, Nigel Quashie, Matt Taylor, Paul Merson, Deon Burton (Mark Burchill), Svetoslav Todorov (Carl Robinson).

Brighton: Andy Petterson, Robbie Pethick, Danny Cullip, Guy Butters, Paul Watson, Danny Marney, Richard Carpenter, Charlie Oatway, Steve Melton (Shaun Wilkinson), Paul Brooker, Graham Barrett.

Meanwhile, Liam Horsted and James Keane scored a hat-trick apiece as Pompey Youth won 6-2 against Cambridge United.

Tottenham Hotspur went top of the Premiership after beating Southampton 2-1 at White Hart Lane.

Teddy Sheringham scored the winner from the penalty spot in the last minute. Nicolas Anelka scored a hat-trick for Manchester City in a 3-1 win over Everton at Maine Road.

Tore Andre Flo scored on his debut to earn Sunderland a point against Manchester United who had Roy Keane sent off.

Darren Moore scored his first Premiership goal to give West Bromwich Albion a 1-0 win at home to Fulham.

Alan Connell’s goal four minutes before half time brought AFC Bournemouth a 1-0 victory away to Macclesfield in Division Three.

A first-half strike by Paul Wood away to Moor Green was enough to give Havant & Waterlooville a first win of the season.

Gosport fought back from a goal down to beat Wantage 2-1 at Privett Park, Stuart Hensman and Graham Lindsay being the goalscorers. Substitute Matt Russell headed the only goal as Bognor beat Worthing.

In the day’s other cup matches, Abdou Manneh equalised against Tooting & Mitcham to earn Fareham a 1-1 draw at Cams Alders, Steve Quarmby netted in the eighth minute of stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw for Newport against Blackfield & Langley while Moneyfields went down 2-0 at home to BAT.