On this day in 2010, Steve Finnan warned Spurs: The pressure’s on you.

Finnan cranked up the intensity for the FA Cup semi-final showdown at Wembley by telling Pompey’s opponents they carry the burden of expectation going into the game.

But the Blues defender is confident Avram Grant’s side have what it takes to pull off an upset, despite being long-priced underdogs.

And the 33-year-old, who is confident of recovering from a thigh injury to take his place in the side, told the 32,000 travelling Blue Army they have a key role to play in the clash.

Finnan believes the number of Pompey players returning from injury in time to stake their claim for a place in the starting lineup provides cause for optimism, ahead of the club’s date with destiny.

He said: ‘The position we’re in compared to Spurs means we’re underdogs.

‘But it’s a one-off game, so things may even themselves up a bit.

‘Going into these sort of things there is added pressure when you are favourites.

‘It alleviates the pressure for us. No-one expects us to go through.

‘We will be quietly confident, though. We are getting players back and once we have players back, we will have a decent team.

‘There are longterm injuries, but a few of the others will come back.

‘People like Boateng, Yebda and Belhadj, right, are recovering. They will be important to the team.

‘If they are back then great. It doesn’t look as bad as it did a few weeks ago.

‘To make it at this club after what has happened would be a great achievement.’

After the pain supporters have had to suffer this season, Finnan admitted it was pleasing to give the Fratton faithful their day in the limelight.

But he vowed Pompey would go into the game with the conviction they are capable of progressing. He told the club’s followers they have a key role to play in r o a r i n g their team to success at the home of football. Finnan said: ‘ They have been great all season, so coming into the game they will play a big part. ‘ The fans will support the club, they always will do. ‘ It means so much for them. It would be great to put in a performance and do something for them. ‘ It’s nice to give them the day out, it will be better if we get a result. ‘ They will have a part to play in that. ‘ The mentality we have to look at is it’s not just going to be a day out. ‘ We can’t rest on the fact that we’ve just got to the semis, and that’s okay after what has happened. ‘ We have to look at going further. We are the underdogs, but we have players back fit and our mentality has to be a trip to the final.’