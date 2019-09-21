Have your say

The News looks back on what was making the headlines in the Sports Mail on this day in 1991.

Pompey produced their best performance of an albeit infant season when they hammered high-riding Cambridge United 3-0 in front of a crowd of 7,801 at Fratton Park.

The Blues played some sharp imaginative football with Shaun Murray always prominent in midfield and went in front on 12 minutes.

Alan Knight heaved a long clearance upfield, Colin Clarke touched it on and Steve Wigley controlled the ball before angling it home.

Wigley pulled the ball back for Chris Burns to flick home at the far post in the 25th minute.

And Pompey’s third came seven minutes after the break when Alan Kimble powered a Martin Kuhl cross into his own net.

Manchester United remained four points clear at the top of Division One after thrashing Luton Town 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Second-placed Leeds United beat Liverpool 1-0 at Elland Road.

Gary Lineker scored a hat-trick in Spurs’ 5-3 win at Wimbledon.

Sheffield Wednesday condemned Southampton to their sixth defeat in 10 matches, winning 2-0 at Hillsborough.

Middlesbrough led Division Two by five points after they drew 1-1 at Plymouth Argyle.

Brighton & Hove Albion lost 3-1 at Derby County.

West Bromwich Albion won 2-1 at Chester to go top of Division Three, replacing Birmingham City who lost 1-0 at Hartlepool.

Four local sides were involved in the FA Trophy first qualifying round ties.

A hat-trick by Calvin Hore gave Waterlooville a 3-2 victory at home to Crawley, while Gosport Borough hammered Croydon 4-1 at Privett Park.

Fareham Town lost 2-1 to Yeading at Beconsfield Road and Bognor went down by the same scoreline at Dorking.

Former Pompey midfielder Kenny Black gave Airdrie a shock 17th-minute lead against Celtic but his side ended up on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline.

Southampton director John Corbett stepped down after 55 years’ service at The Dell.

The 85-year-old was appointed club president.

He announced his decision at Southampton’s annual meeting – at which it was reported the club made a profit of £197,357 on the last financial year.

In rugby, Havant bowed out of the Pilkington Cup when they were thrashed 19-10 by National League division three side Askeans.

And England wound up their World Cup preparations with a 35-0 victory over England Students at Cambridge.