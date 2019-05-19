On this day in 2010, Andrew Andronikou insisted he hadn’t given up the fight to keep Avram Grant at Pompey.

But the Blues boss is still expected to walk out and join West Ham before the week is over.

Avram Grant. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Grant was widely anticipated to move to the Hammers yesterday following a call to Andronikou on Monday night.

The Israeli was undoubtedly tempted by the offer of Premier League football at a club which had promised a transfer kitty and also offered the prospect of stability.

However, his deep affection for the Blues prompted him to agonise longer over his decision.

Andronikou, though, expected Grant’s mind to be made up by the end of the week.

Pompey’s administrator also revealed other clubs are interested in the former Chelsea boss.

But Andronikou remained hopeful Grant could still be convinced to stay.

He said: ‘Avram has not yet decided to go, in fact I think he wants to stay with us.

‘I spoke to him on Monday night and he is still contemplating. The future of this club is still on his mind.

‘He wants to know the outcome of the CVA, something I am absolutely confident will go through by the middle of next month.

‘Avram can see that we are moving things forward and, for that reason, I believe we have every chance of keeping him.

‘I want him to stay but all this conjecture is putting intense pressure on him.

‘We had a gentleman’s agreement that he would see out the season, now we are in discussions about the next stage.

‘He has the full support of the club and we want him to remain here.’

‘We will not stand in Avram’s way. There’s a contract in place but I have said we are not going to ask for compensation.

‘‘We at least owe him that after the tremendous job he has done for this football club.’