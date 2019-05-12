Have your say

We take a look back at what was making The News headlines on this day from days gone by...

Agent warns Pompey over D'Alessandro (2006)

Sean Davis

Andres D'Alessandro's agent warned Pompey to hurry up and sign the player – or risk losing him.

The midfielder was expecting to be named in Argentina’s 2006 World Cup squad.

And his agent, Barry McIntosh, warned D’Alessandro’s worth would rocket if he shone in Germany.

Pompey were mulling over D’Alessandro’s wage demands, believed to have been in the region of 25,000 a week.

Wolfsburg wanted 4m euro for the 25-year-old, who was key to Pompey’s Premiership survival during three months on loan.

McIntosh, said: ‘The ball is in Portsmouth’s court, because Andres wants to play for them.

'We’ve told them what we want, and are waiting to hear back. We cannot force the issue.‘

'Portsmouth have the first option, and we would like to honour that option. But we cannot put all our eggs in one basket. There are other clubs interested.

'We’re confident Andres will be in Argentina’s World Cup squad. And when he’s there, he has only to score a goal or two for the situation to change.

'We would have liked the deal with Portsmouth sorted out before Andres went back to Argentina. But the longer the situation is left the more difficult it will become.

'Right now, we have a window of opportunity where Andres is hot about the club.’

McIntosh denied speculation D’Alessandro would join Pompey only once he had seen other classy players had signed.

He added: ‘Like any ambitious player, Andres would like to see quality players arrive in the summer.

'He is an even better player with better players around him.

‘But a player cannot dictate to a manager who to sign. Andres is not waiting to see who Harry Redknapp signs.

'He knows the manager is ambitious and wants to make the right signings to push the club towards a European place.’

Hart: We must banish barren scoring form (2009)

Paul Hart admitted his frustration at Pompey’s barren goal run.

The Blues boss spoke of his disappointment at his side’s inability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Back them Pompey had gone 372 minutes without a goal - since Kanu's winner against Bolton.

It was the reason for a return of only a single point from four Premier League fixtures.

Hart believed his team were carving out enough opportunities to warrant a strike return.

Peter Crouch had bagged over a third of Pompey’s goals that season with his tally of 16.

But the top scorer had failed to score in the past seven games.

Hart did not believe his approach to games was the reason for the goal drought.

He employed safety-first tactics to inch Pompey towards survival.

Hart said: 'We’ve been creating fantastic chances to score. But we haven’t been able to hit the net.

‘If you look at pure chances you can see we’re doing all right. But it proves that goals change games.

'We had four fantastic chances to score in the game against Arsenal and could not hit the net.

'There has been good stuff in our games. I think we need a goal from anyone.

‘We’ve done everything but score in the past few games. We do need a goal.’

Grant’s rallying call as Pompey aim to shock Chelsea and become FA Cup champions again (2010)

Avram Grant fired the Wembley rallying cry and insisted: We don’t fear Chelsea.

Pompey were considered massive underdogs against the Premier League champions in the 2009-10 FA Cup final.

Written off by the pundits and given victory odds as long as 18/1 by the bookies, Carlo Ancelotti’s men were the overwhelming favourites.

A Pompey triumph would have ranked as one of the greatest FA Cup final shocks of all time.

But belief continued to surge through Grant and his men.

The Israeli had been an inspirational figure in the remarkable battle against all the odds that season.

And despite the daunting spectre of Ancelotti and Chelsea forming the Wembley opposition, he remained nerveless and brimming with conviction in his side’s ability.

He said: ‘I don’t believe in football that you need to fear.

‘Against this team we need to be very, very careful because they can hurt you from everywhere.

‘They are a very good team, they deserve to be champions, they have won in style many games.

‘We know we are the underdog. I don’t like to be the underdog, but we are.

‘They may be better before the game and after the game – but we will try to be better during the game.

‘On the pitch we need to do our job. Without working hard you cannot achieve anything 90 per cent of the time.

‘In football, 10 per cent happens without a reason, but 90 per cent is down to hard work, process and a way of thinking.

‘That is what we have here. We are strong here and this is the most important thing.

‘People talk about destiny, yet that means you don’t have to do anything because it will happen anyway.

‘I believe in a combination: that there is a destination and things you need to influence.

'Success will not come to you, you have to go to success.

‘I believe that against Chelsea, first we need to do our job and then hope for something I cannot control.

'We will play football, though, I can promise you this.’

Davis: make me feel wanted (2009)

Sean Davis told Pompey: I need to feel wanted.

The midfielder admitted he wanted to know he was appreciated by the Blues as he prepared to decide his future.

A host of clubs were circling and waiting to pounce with Davis about to become a free agent.

Wolves, Birmingham, Bolton and Wigan were all interested in the 29-year-old.

Davis had enjoyed a fine campaign for Pompey, making 39 appearances for his side.

It marked a turnaround for the Londoner who looked to be on his way out of Fratton Park the previous summer.

Pompey appeared keen to offload Davis and accepted a bid from Celtic.

Davis, though, failed to entertain that move and vowed to stay on and fight for his place at the club.

That decision paid off as he re-established himself, first under Tony Adams and then Paul Hart.

Executive chairman Peter Storrie said there was a three-year deal on the table for Davis that March.

But no agreement had yet been reached between the two parties.

Davis stated he was enjoying his football as much as ever under Hart and Brian Kidd.

He insisted he was not focusing on where his future lay, but didn’t want to be taken for granted.

Speaking to The News at the time, Davis said: ‘I’m not going to think about my future until we are safe.

‘I will go away on holiday with my family and discuss things with them, but I want to play somewhere I feel wanted.

‘I love it at Portsmouth and enjoy playing for Paul Hart and Brian Kidd.’

Davis explained he had enjoyed the responsibility of an extended run in the side, as Pompey fought for survival.

The man who joined from Spurs in 2006 had started all but two Premier League games, which he missed with a gashed knee, since the end of November.

That came after he suffered the pain of failing to even make the bench for the 2008 FA Cup final victory over Cardiff.

He added: ‘This is probably my most consistent run in the team, although I thought I was playing well last year and then I got binned for the Cup final.

‘You never know what is going to happen in football, but all I can do is go out and give my all for the team and make sure we stay up.’