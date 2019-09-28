Have your say

We look back on what was making the Sports Mail headlines on this day in 1963.

Pompey gained their first home league win of the season by beating Southampton 2-0 in front of a crowd of 29,459 at Fratton Park.

They swept ahead after just 25 seconds as Micky Lill crossed to the far post and Ron Saunders sent a header past Ron Reynolds.

Pompey doubled their advantage on 11 minutes when Brian Lewis scored after having had a shot blocked by the goalkeeper.

Saints suffered another blow four minutes later when they lost Reynolds with a shoulder injury – with Cliff Huxford taking over in goal.

Pompey, who were also forced to reorganise when Phil Gunter took a heavy knock, were unable to extend their lead against 10 men.

Pompey Juniors beat Brentford 2-1 in the South Eastern Juniors League Cup at Tamworth Road.

Manchester United’s 3-1 win at home to Leicester City kept them at the top of Division One, ahead of West Bromwich Albion on goal average.

In a London derby, Spurs beat West Ham United 3-0 at White Hart Lane.

Liverpool beat Everton 2-1 in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Ian Callaghan scored both goals for the Reds, with Roy Vernon on target for the Toffees. Division One’s bottom club, Bolton Wanderers, went down 3-1 at Fulham.

Division Two leaders Swindon Town were thrashed 4-0 by Northampton Town at Sixfields.

It was the Robins’ first defeat of the season.

Sunderland, in second place, shared six goals with Cardiff City at Roker Park.

In Division Three, a second-half strike by Derek Reeves was enough to give AFC Bournemouth victory over Hull City at Dean Court.

Brighton & Hove Albion drew their Division Four clash at Doncaster Rovers 1-1.

Pompey approached Fareham Town about centre-forward Ray Hiron and goalkeeper Gerry Barrett.

Both players were expected to be given trials the following week.

Hiron had scored six goals in three first-team appearances since the start of the season.

Derby County were mourning the loss of Stuart McMillan, the former manager who took the Rams to their only FA Cup success in 1946 when they beat Charlton Athletic 4-1.

McMillan, who was 67, spent 20 years with the club as player, manager and chief scout.