On this day in 2008, Peter Storrie called for transfer calm and insisted: The big signings are coming.

Pompey spent the summer being linked with a host of top names including Peter Crouch, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Younes Kaboul, Richard Dunne and Eidur Gudjohnsen.

Yet to date, only out-of-contract Glen Little and o-nloan Ben Sahar had arrived at Fratton Park.

The apparent lack of transfer activity sparked concern among some quarters.

Storrie, though, remained confident the additional top-quality signings Harry Redknapp craved would materialise.

The Blues were believed to be ready to up their bid to land Crouch from Liverpool.

And after a Premier League transfer lull which had seen hardly any deals completed so far this summer, Pompey chief executive urged fans not to panic over other signings.

He said: ‘I can assure supporters we will strengthen the squad with quality signings over the summer – it’s just at the moment it is a naturally quiet time.

‘Everyone is away having their holidays and that goes for players, managers and, of course, chief executives.

‘This is also a summer in which there’s been a tournament taking place, which also delays matters.

‘There is no need to panic – not much will happen until the middle of July.

‘We know what we want. It has been discussed between myself and Harry, and it’s now about waiting for those targets to become available and taking it from there. ‘ Of course more players will be arriving. But we have no deadlines to sign anyone.

‘We know what we want and we are focusing on them. There’s definitely no need to panic.’