He featured in Tuesday's 3-3 draw at Bristol City, with his involvement coming sooner than expected.

Mason was introduced in the 16th minute after Lee Brown limped out with a knee injury.

Although fears over Brown's setback have been allayed, he may not be risked to feature at Kenilworth Road with the League One season starting in just two weeks’ time.

If that’s the case, it that'll mean Mason's likely to be handed a start to showcase his talents.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour at Coventry and is available on either a loan or permanent deal.

He played 46 times for the Sky Blues over the past three years, with 25 of his outings coming when Mark Robins' men claimed the League One title in the 2018-19 season.

Pompey will also be hoping that Gavin Bazunu can finally don the star and crescent following his season-long loan move from Manchester City.

The Republic of Ireland international has yet to play for Danny Cowley's side after picking up a quad injury.

However, Bazunu did travel to Bristol City and warmed up, but was not part of the game.

Michael Jacobs was also put through his paces ahead of kick-off, however, did not play.

The winger continues his comeback from knee surgery and is closing in on a return to action.

Meanwhile, Paul Downing has missed the Blues' past two friendlies with a hamstring complaint. He did not travel to Bristol City.

Neither did Liam Vincent, who has been wearing a protective boot after sustaining a leg injury following his summer move from Bromley for an undisclosed fee.

In terms of other triallists, former Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss could be involved again after being identified against Bristol City.

He was released by Shrewsbury at the end of last season after playing more than 50 times in the past two years.