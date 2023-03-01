‘One of the best feelings ever’: Pompey new boy celebrates night of his life as career soars after Bristol City arrival

And the outstanding Pompey defender revealed he’s never scored two goals before, after his second-half half double saw his side to a 3-1 success at Fratton Park.

In-form Bolton had won six games out of seven in the league and lost just two of their previous 17 in all competitions, to fire themselves up the League One table.

But they had no answer to the second-half fightback from John Mousinho’s side as Dion Charles’ opener was cancelled out by Ryley Towler’s double and Colby Bishop’s 17th goal of the season.

It made for a never-to-be-forgotten night in the Bristol City signing’s young career, with the 20-year-old confessing the occasion was a special one for him.

Towler said: ‘To go 2-1 ahead like that and score two goals in front of the Fratton End was some feeling.

‘The first one was just a great ball in from Raff (Rafferty), he just put it on my head. It was some ball.

‘He made it easy for me, I just had to put my head on it and it was in the back of the net.

Ryley Towler celebrates his first goal against Bolton.

‘I ran off and celebrated, but didn’t really know what to do. It was a great feeling.

‘The second one was whipped in from Joe Morrell and I just had to tap it in.

‘To get both in front of the Fratton End, see all those faces and cheering was one of the best feelings ever.

‘The roof came off - it was quality!

‘This is right up there for me definitely. I don’t score often, so when I get two like that I’ve got to take it!

‘It was a special night - it’s some feeling.’

Before his Bolton double, Towler’s only previous senior goal came earlier this season against Walsall while on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

The centre-back explained there isn’t any two-goal returns on his record stretching back past his Bristol City first-team debut in 2021.

He added: ‘You can tell I’m not used to celebrating - I didn’t know what to do!

