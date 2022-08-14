Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black shirt will be joined by gold on the raglan-style sleeves and golden embroidery around the badge and Nike logo.

There’s no news on the colours of either the shorts or socks.

The Fratton faithful will be able to get their hands on their side's new outfit when it goes on sale both online and in-store from 9am on Tuesday August 16.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jersey now completes Pompey’s three strips for the season, joining the already released home and third kits.

With the away shirt using the same template as Pompey’s home outfit, the away design has generated plenty of opinions and differences on social media.

Here’s the best of the reactions from Twitter.

@DavidaaHowes: This is one of the cleanest kits we’ve had since being Nike, but my word that template is lazy.

Pompey fans have had their say on the club's newly-released away kit.

@DanLewis1999: The colours of champions.

@JuggsLife: Could possibly be the best kit in League One this season.

@pompeysdream: Copy and paste of the home shirt, at least have a better design.

Not a fan of the black and gold so I’ve saved money this year happy days although might just get the third kit as overall seems to be the best of the three and looks stunning.

@harrison__pfc: It’s decent but I still think that template in general is horrible.

@AlexPompey7: Maybe it’ll grown on me, but I feel underwhelmed.

@tomc_1984: It’s okay. Bit too much gold for my liking. Needs to be subtle.

If the black and gold on the arms were swapped round, would of been fire.

@HarvMarksy: You honestly can’t beat a black & gold shirt. Finally the day has come.

I do wish the gold was minimal. A bit too much going on on those sleeves. But it’s still probably one of the better kits we’ve had.

In full and in person it’ll probably look 10 times better too.

@jake03PFC: This is actually good, I love it.