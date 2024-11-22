Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho challenged Tom McIntyre as he agonises over retaining his shock centre-half selection.

Certainly few had anticipated the skipper and PFA League One Team Of The Season inductee being switched from midfield to a defensive role entirely foreign to him.

Mousinho’s call ended a run of 10 successive starts for McIntyre after returning from long-term injury with ankle and hamstring issues.

Tom McIntyre is battling with Marlon Pack for a centre-half spot against Blackburn. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And with a trip to Blackburn on Saturday, Pompey’s head coach is mulling over whether Pack’s new position is a one-off.

Mousinho told The News: ‘With the way Marlon performed (against Preston) it’s not a one-off, but it’s not necessarily a definite permanent fixture, we’re going to review that over the next few weeks.

‘We decided to put him there because we thought he had the attributes to be effective there - and I think for that one game we were proven right.

‘Tom’s had a really good run in the side, there have been some performances better than others and, considering where we know he can get to, he has probably dipped slightly below that.

‘It was a really good one physically for Tom to come out for the Preston game just because of the fact we’d played two away games in quick succession and he was really feeling it.

‘That's absolutely fine, it’s something we looked at previously, and for Tom it’s a really good challenge to get his spot back. This international break can revitalise him, he’s had these couple of weeks off now and it’s a great opportunity.

‘There are two ways to look at it if you are Tom. You lose your place in the side so put your head down and think that’s a blow, particularly if a central midfielder comes in for your spot.

‘The other way to think about it is it’s a really good challenge to try to prove yourself and get back in.

‘He knows how highly we value him, Tom had previously started almost every game he has been available. That tells you how highly we value him and how well he’s done since he’s been here.’

Pack’s positional switch arrived after he’d lost his place in the centre of midfield and been dropped to the bench for three matches.

Mousinho added: ‘It's always a difficult one when you shift players about in positions.

‘I was a lot younger than Marlon when I did it, but I moved from the middle of the park to centre-half. A lot of the skills for certain players are transferable and I do think it’s transferable for Marlon,

‘Ultimately, when somebody has played 650 games as a central midfielder that’s their position, but I do feel he has the attributes to play there.’