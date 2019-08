Have your say

Andy Cannon comes into the starting line-up for Pompey’s League One trip to Blackpool today (3pm).

The former Rochdale man replaces Gareth Evans in the No10 role from Wednesday’s victory over QPR.

That’s the only change Kenny Jackett makes from that 2-0 Carabao Cup victory.

Christian Burgess continues as a makeshift right-back, with Tom Naylor - who skippers the side – partnering Paul Downing in central defence.

Third-year scholar Leon Maloney is again among the substitutes.

Pompey: Craig MacGillivray, Christian Burgess, Paul Downing, Tom Naylor, Brandon Haunstrup, Ross McCrorie, Ben Close, Marcus Harness, Andy Cannon, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis.

Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Sean Raggett, Gareth Evans, Leon Maloney, Brett Pitman, Ellis Harrison.