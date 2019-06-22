Pompey fans have been having their say on a dramatic few hours of transfer business around Fratton Park on Friday evening.

Striker Ellis Harrison became the Blues’ second signing of the summer behind James Bolton when he joined from Ipswich for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £450,000.

Paul Downing has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park after arriving from Blackburn Picture: Colin Farmery/Portsmouth FC

That news was quickly followed by confirmation that Matt Clarke’s protracted move to Brighton had finally gone through, with the fee undisclosed.

Then, just when it was thought that was Pompey done for the day, upped popped the announcement that centre-back Paul Downing had arrived on a free transfer from Blackburn.

It was if transfer deadline day had been brought forward to June 21, given the quick-fire nature of the deals.

And it left some Pompey fans desperately needing to catch their breath!

Ellis Harrison has arrived at Pompey for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around 450,000 Picture: Portsmouth FC

It didn’t stop supporters, though, heading to our Facebook page to post their views on what had just happened.

So here’s a selection of those opinions expressed on Portsmouth FC – The News...

Robin Fisher: Bristol Rovers supporters had hopes they might be able to get Harrison back there. It seems like most rated him as a good striker at this level.

I can't claim to know much about Harrison but, in my opinion, I think our striking department has just got a lot better.

David Riddell: Good luck Matt, your commitment and performances for us were superb. I wish you all the best and thank you.

Steve Burghard: Downing helped stop us beating Donny twice last season. Although me has big boots to fill with Matty gone, I'm hopeful he will do well.

Craig Vaughan: I reckon he'll (Harrison) do well down here for us. Loads better than Hawkins, at least he knows where the goal is fingers crossed.

Cath Absolom: Welcome to our Club, Ellis!. And hope everything goes well!

Alyn Davies: Clarke’s one of the best defenders to pull on the hallowed shirt. Deserves his chance in the top flight

Darren Riley: Paul Downing – excellent signing. Welcome! You've made a great decision and will like playing for Pompey.

Gary Magee: Quality signing (Paul Downing).

John Elgie: Welcome Ellis. ‘Added mobility’ is certainly something we would be pleased to see.

Barrie Jenkins: Still need another centre-back as cover.

Jack Bartlett: Clarke – What a player for the club, never let us down, very solid and well deserved! Wish him all the best and big shoes to fill for his replacement!

Craig Palframan: Good luck to Matt Clarke. Great defender, glad he's gone to a premier league club and not an average championship club.