'Our most important signing': Rich Hughes pinpoints Portsmouth's best bit of business last summer
Rich Hughes has pinpointed Pompey’s ‘most important’ signing of last summer.
The sporting director oversaw the recruitment of 14 new faces during that pivotal period, but it’s Will Norris who gets the nod.
Norris was the only ever-present in the Blues starting XI which memorably claimed the League One title this season.
Abu Kamara featured in every first-team match across all competitions, yet was substitute in the league on nine occasions, including the final game at Lincoln.
With the Blues having previously loaned in Gavin Bazunu, Josh Griffiths and Matt Macey, they wanted a permanent goalkeeper in place this term.
And Hughes credits Norris as their best signing during the summer of 2023.
He told The News: ‘We are the sum of the parts, we are not a team of 3-4 outstanding individuals - and that’s the reason we’ve become so successful.
‘I actually think one signing that was really important was Will Norris, which was a departure from what the club had done previously.
‘They had signed really talented, young number ones on loan from Premier League clubs - but we set our sights on Will.
‘He took a bit of criticism because of the way Peterborough’s 2022-23 season ended in terms of the collapse from 4-0 up in the play-offs - then played every minute of every game for us and became a mainstay.
‘Will was also a key part of the attacks, he made some really big saves, and is probably one of the most important signings for me.
‘He’s a good goalkeeper first and foremost, his distribution is outstanding, a real weapon, everyone has seen those 80-yard passes where he puts Paddy Lane or Abu in.
‘For large parts of the season he also made really good decisions. When it’s on to play short we’ll play short, when we have to kick long we’ll kick long.
‘Will has been excellent, an ever-present for a team which won League One. That is testament to him.’
Norris was actually the first recruit of last summer, with Conor Shaughnessy and Christian Saydee subsequently also announced on the opening day of the transfer window in June.
Others who followed included Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson, Jack Sparkes, Gavin Whyte, Kusini Yengi, Regan Poole and Ryan Schofield.
In addition, Kamara, Alex Robertson and Tino Anjorin arrived on loan ahead of the August 31 deadline.
Hughes added: ‘There are plenty of others we can speak about at various points.
‘Langy injected a real impetus into the group and some much-needed goals at the time, Kas has had a remarkable season in terms of what he has done and goals per minute return, Abu played every game.
‘Conor Shaughnessy, Sparkes came as an under-viewed left-back from Exeter and chipped in with some massive assists and real stellar performances, such as Peterborough away.
‘Tino showed glimpses of magic, Alex Robertson looked every inch the Manchester City player when he was pulling the shirt on for us, Lee Evans came in late and showed what we wanted from him in terms of being a serial winner.
‘Saydee scored some big goals towards the end of the season. They’ve all had huge parts to play - and there are others too.’
