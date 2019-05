Check out our average Pompey player ratings for the 2018-19 season based on the scores allocated to each player after every game played.

In total, Kenny Jackett utilised 36 players over the Blues' 62-game season. Included in our list are those players who amassed five games or more in all competitions over the course of the campaign.

17 games played on loan from QPR.

11 games played on loan from Wigan

10 games played on loan from Birmingham

35 games played

5 games played

8 games played

12 games played on loan from Aston Villa

42 games played

5 games played