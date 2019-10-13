Josh Flint had irons in the fire to continue his career overseas.

Now the Waterlooville youngster is hoping to extend his 10-year association with Pompey and win a new deal.

Flint was told he was being released by the Blues in the summer following the end of his two-year scholarship with the academy.

But after being invited back for pre-season to get fit having broken his arm in March, his eye-catching progress earned him a short-term contract until January.

The former Crookhorn College pupil has been rewarded with two outings for Kenny Jackett’s side in the EFL Trophy.

He scored on his debut in a 3-1 win over Norwich under-21s before recording an assist in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Oxford.

Yet Flint was looking at moving abroad in the summer – like former team-mates Freddie Read, James Whiting and Oscar Johnston.

Instead, he could be rewarded with fresh Pompey terms.

Flint said: ‘I looked into a scholarship in America a lot. That was a back-up because I still knew anything could happen.

‘You go out there, study for a degree and play football. Freddie Read is currently at Georgia State and they’re unbeaten so far this season.

‘Oscar and Jamo also went to Scott Green’s team Pallo-Iirot in Finland. Their season has just finished, they enjoyed it and I think they’ll go out there again.

‘That was an option as well, I didn’t mind where I moved. I still wanted to stay in football because my life revolves around it.

‘Now my sole focus is on Pompey. I’ll find out if I’m kept on sooner to the time.

‘I’ve just got to keep working hard and that’s what I’ll continue to do.

‘Every opportunity I get around the first team and under-23s games, I’ve got to impress and do all I can to make a positive impact.

‘I can’t go away from it with any regrets. If I don’t get a deal then I can put my hands up and say I did I could, but hopefully I’ll get one.’