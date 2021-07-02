However, the winger insists he remains happy and fully focused on being a Crewe player – a mindset he’ll continue to adopt until he’s told a bid has been accepted for his services.

Dale’s in high demand after his 12 goals in 48 games helped Alexandra to a 12th-place finish in League One last season.

Owen Dale in action for Crewe. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Third-tier rivals Sunderland, Ipswich and Wycombe – along with Championship duo Blackburn and Preston – have also been linked with Dale, who’s reportedly had a £1m price tag slapped on him.

Speaking to Crewe’s website, the Warrington-born ace revealed he is well aware of the speculation surrounding his future.

But he’s putting talk of a move away from Gresty Road to the back of his mind until something concrete materialises.

Dale said: ‘It's a compliment especially when people are saying there is some quite big teams interested, but I'm a Crewe player and I'll continue to work hard and do the best I can for this team.

‘I'm happy to be here and I am going to keep playing as hard as I can for this club.

‘Until the gaffer comes to me and says we have accepted an offer it doesn't really matter.

‘It’s just speculation and I am only focused on getting as fit and sharp as I can be for the start of the season.’

Crewe boss David Artell has previously admitted he believes Dale should only go to a Championship club if he were to exit the Cheshire outfit.

Artell last month said: ‘Is he ready to step up a level? I am not sure yet and I honestly think that he has to look at moving up a league because I think that any move to a League One club would be a sideways move.