Owen Dale makes big admission on Crewe future amid Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich, Blackburn and Preston interest
Owen Dale admits that he is flattered by the interest shown in him this summer – with Pompey one of his many admirers.
However, the winger insists he remains happy and fully focused on being a Crewe player – a mindset he’ll continue to adopt until he’s told a bid has been accepted for his services.
Dale’s in high demand after his 12 goals in 48 games helped Alexandra to a 12th-place finish in League One last season.
Blues boss Danny Cowley is an admirer of the 22-year-old, although he falls into a continuity plan in the face of potentially losing prized assets before the close of the summer transfer window.
Third-tier rivals Sunderland, Ipswich and Wycombe – along with Championship duo Blackburn and Preston – have also been linked with Dale, who’s reportedly had a £1m price tag slapped on him.
Speaking to Crewe’s website, the Warrington-born ace revealed he is well aware of the speculation surrounding his future.
But he’s putting talk of a move away from Gresty Road to the back of his mind until something concrete materialises.
Dale said: ‘It's a compliment especially when people are saying there is some quite big teams interested, but I'm a Crewe player and I'll continue to work hard and do the best I can for this team.
‘I'm happy to be here and I am going to keep playing as hard as I can for this club.
‘Until the gaffer comes to me and says we have accepted an offer it doesn't really matter.
‘It’s just speculation and I am only focused on getting as fit and sharp as I can be for the start of the season.’
Crewe boss David Artell has previously admitted he believes Dale should only go to a Championship club if he were to exit the Cheshire outfit.
Artell last month said: ‘Is he ready to step up a level? I am not sure yet and I honestly think that he has to look at moving up a league because I think that any move to a League One club would be a sideways move.
‘In my opinion, he still has a way to go and he is contracted here and I am not losing any sleep over where Owen will be next season.’