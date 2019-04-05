The Fratton faithful have the opportunity to own a unique piece of Wembley history.
Pompey have teamed up with Topps to give fans a chance of securing a piece of the players’ match-worn shirts from Sunday’s Checkatrade Trophy victory over Sunderland.
Each member of Kenny Jackett’s squad who featured in the thrilling penalty shootout triumph has had a piece of the jersey they sported at the national stadium incorporated into their own genuine Topps memorabilia card.
There will be two types of authentic cards available to purchase – both containing a 100 per cent guaranteed original piece of match-worn shirt.
Both of these versions contain a piece of authentic match-worn set, while one has also been personally signed by the player.
The cards are limited edition, with only 180 signed shirt cards and 180 shirt-only cards available to purchase for each of the 14 players who took to the pitch.
These exclusive Topps memorabilia cards are priced as follows:
– Single card containing match-worn shirt: £7.99
– Single card containing match-worn shirt and player signature: £13
– A full set of cards containing match-worn shirts: £99.99
– A full set of cards containing match-worn shirts and players signatures: £149.99
To pre-order any of the items, click here.