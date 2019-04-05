Have your say

The Fratton faithful have the opportunity to own a unique piece of Wembley history.

Pompey have teamed up with Topps to give fans a chance of securing a piece of the players’ match-worn shirts from Sunday’s Checkatrade Trophy victory over Sunderland.

Pompey celebrate their Checkatrade Trophy triumph at Wembley. Picture: Joe Pepler

Each member of Kenny Jackett’s squad who featured in the thrilling penalty shootout triumph has had a piece of the jersey they sported at the national stadium incorporated into their own genuine Topps memorabilia card.

There will be two types of authentic cards available to purchase – both containing a 100 per cent guaranteed original piece of match-worn shirt.

Both of these versions contain a piece of authentic match-worn set, while one has also been personally signed by the player.

The cards are limited edition, with only 180 signed shirt cards and 180 shirt-only cards available to purchase for each of the 14 players who took to the pitch.

These exclusive Topps memorabilia cards are priced as follows:

– Single card containing match-worn shirt: £7.99

– Single card containing match-worn shirt and player signature: £13

– A full set of cards containing match-worn shirts: £99.99

– A full set of cards containing match-worn shirts and players signatures: £149.99

To pre-order any of the items, click here.