Michael Eisner believes Kenny Jackett and Mark Catlin will steer Pompey to success.

The Blues chairman's message arrives after the disappointing 3-3 draw with Coventry on Tuesday night.

Despite Jackett's side holding a 3-1 advantage and the visitors ending the game with nine men, Michael Rose's 86th-minute strike salvaged the Sky Blues an unlikely point.

The result left the Fratton faithful ruing, with boos ringing around PO4 following the final whistle.

The reaction suggested a hardening of position from those who already had doubts about Jackett’s suitability as manager.

With the season still at a formative stage, however, Eisner is refusing to panic despite the Blues picking up four points from their opening four matches.

From left to right: Kenny Jackett, Michael Eisner and Mark Catlin. Picture: Joe Pepler

And the owner is adamant Jackett and chief executive Catlin's 'skill and passion' can see Pompey achieve their goals this term.

Eisner wrote on Twitter: 'Disappointing Tuesday at Fratton Park, on the pitch and on I follow, but Mark and Kenny will, with the support of the fans, steer the ship with skill and passion as we play 43 more league matches.

@Pompey #PUP.'

Jackett's side are back in action when the travel to QPR in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday.