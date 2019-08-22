Michael Eisner believes Kenny Jackett and Mark Catlin will steer Pompey to success.
The Blues chairman's message arrives after the disappointing 3-3 draw with Coventry on Tuesday night.
Despite Jackett's side holding a 3-1 advantage and the visitors ending the game with nine men, Michael Rose's 86th-minute strike salvaged the Sky Blues an unlikely point.
The result left the Fratton faithful ruing, with boos ringing around PO4 following the final whistle.
The reaction suggested a hardening of position from those who already had doubts about Jackett’s suitability as manager.
With the season still at a formative stage, however, Eisner is refusing to panic despite the Blues picking up four points from their opening four matches.
And the owner is adamant Jackett and chief executive Catlin's 'skill and passion' can see Pompey achieve their goals this term.
Eisner wrote on Twitter: 'Disappointing Tuesday at Fratton Park, on the pitch and on I follow, but Mark and Kenny will, with the support of the fans, steer the ship with skill and passion as we play 43 more league matches.
@Pompey #PUP.'
Jackett's side are back in action when the travel to QPR in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday.