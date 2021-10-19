Owner of Portsmouth rival Charlton flies to the UK for League One clash as pressure builds on former Southampton boss Nigel Adkins
Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has arrived in the UK for the Addicks’ clash with Accrington Stanley amid growing pressure on manager Nigel Adkins.
The 61-year-old has flown back from the United States with the south London club languishing in the League One relegation zone and sections of fans calling for the former Southampton boss to go.
Adkins became the Danish entrepreneur's first managerial appointment, replacing Lee Bowyer last March, and oversaw an overhaul of players in the summer thanks to the owner’s backing.
Charlton were widely tipped for promotion thanks to a recruitment drive which saw established figures arrive at The Valley.
Players such as Jayden Stockley, Craig MacGillivray, Harry Arter, Charlie Kirk and Papa Souare all landed in London - but the new-look side is yet to gel under Adkins.
This has led to increased criticism of the former Hull City manager as Charlton have registered just two wins so far this term while recording a number of disappointments – including a 4-1 home loss to Bolton Wanderers.
Perhaps the Addicks proved they still have faith in their manager following their display against Pompey last month.
Charlton twice battled from a goal down to claim a point as the hosts weathered a first-half Blues storm.
But their form has nosedived since, losing two of their past three league games.