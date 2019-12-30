Oxford United are the new favourites for the League One championship as Pompey now find themselves outside of the main contenders to lift the title.

Karl Robinson’s side have the shortest odds to lift league silverware this term after three wins over the Christmas period.

The best-priced market doesn’t see Kenny Jackett’s side among the front-runners to be top of the table come the end of the season.

The U’s have shortened to 3/1 with Unibet to make them clear favourites as they sit four points off Wycombe with a game in hand, although they are as long as 5/1 with Sporting Bet.

It’s been a miserable festive period for the Chairboys, as they see their advantage at the top gobbled up with three defeats on the bounce.

They now find themselves a best-priced 6/1 with Bet 365 after that run of fixtures with third-placed Ipswich 13/2 with the same company.

Pomoey's Brandon Haunstrup in action against Oxford United, who are the new favourites for the League One title

There’s a leap in price from there to a best-priced 9/1 for Fleetwood to win the title with Sky Bet.

Rotherham’s odds are drifting with their best value a price of 13/2 with Unibet.

Pompey currently sit ninth in the table, 10 points off the top and two points from the top six.

That positions sees them sat joint sixth in the list of favourites with Peterborough for the title, with the best odds of 12/1 with William Hill. Pompey are as short as 7/1 with Sporting Bet, however,

With the gap five points to the top two, the bookies aren’t writing off automatic promotion for Jackett’s side, however.

They are a best priced 11/4 with a host of firms, including Ladbrokes, William Hill and Coral. Oxford again now have the shortest odds to finish in the top two at a best-priced 6/5 with Bet 365 and Sky Bet.