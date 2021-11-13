The Blues will travel to St James Park the week commencing November 29.

Pompey’s last game against the Grecians was in February 2020, when they beat the League Two outfit 3-2 in the semi-final of the Trophy to book a second successive trip to Wembley.

They left it late, though, that night at Fratton Park, with Cameron McGeehan snatching a last gasp winner following other late goals from Marcus Harness, John Marquis and a Christian Burgess own goal.

Exeter are currently fourth in League Two and have been beaten only this twice season in all competitions.

The Blues book their place in the last 32 thanks to their 3-0 win over Crsytal Palace under-21s on Tuesday night, with George Hirst’s 90th-minute goal securing their passage beyond the group stages.

Full draw

Northern section

Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town

Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town

Carlisle United v Lincoln City

Crewe Alex v Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday v Hartlepool United

Sunderland v Oldham Athletic

Rotherham United v Port Vale

Accrington Stanley v Wigan Athletic

Southern section

Sutton United v Stevenage

Aston Villa U21s v Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town v Arsenal U21s

Forest Green Rovers v Chelsea U21s

Exeter City v Pompey

Leyton Orient v MK Dons

Swindon Town v Colchester United