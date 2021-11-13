Papa John's Trophy draw: Portsmouth handed trip to Exeter - plus details of who Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Ipswich got
Pompey have been handed an away tie at Exeter City in the first knockout round of this year’s Papa John’s Trophy.
The Blues will travel to St James Park the week commencing November 29.
Pompey’s last game against the Grecians was in February 2020, when they beat the League Two outfit 3-2 in the semi-final of the Trophy to book a second successive trip to Wembley.
They left it late, though, that night at Fratton Park, with Cameron McGeehan snatching a last gasp winner following other late goals from Marcus Harness, John Marquis and a Christian Burgess own goal.
Exeter are currently fourth in League Two and have been beaten only this twice season in all competitions.
The Blues book their place in the last 32 thanks to their 3-0 win over Crsytal Palace under-21s on Tuesday night, with George Hirst’s 90th-minute goal securing their passage beyond the group stages.
Full draw
Northern section
Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town
Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town
Carlisle United v Lincoln City
Crewe Alex v Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday v Hartlepool United
Sunderland v Oldham Athletic
Rotherham United v Port Vale
Accrington Stanley v Wigan Athletic
Southern section
Sutton United v Stevenage
Aston Villa U21s v Charlton Athletic
Ipswich Town v Arsenal U21s
Forest Green Rovers v Chelsea U21s
Exeter City v Pompey
Leyton Orient v MK Dons
Swindon Town v Colchester United
Cambridge United v Walsall