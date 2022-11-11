Papa John's Trophy round 32 draw: Portsmouth handed trip to Ipswich - plus who Plymouth, Charlton, Bolton, Bradford & Co got
Pompey have been handed a tie against League One promotion rivals Ipswich in the knockout stages of the Papa John’s Trophy.
Danny Cowley’s side will face the Tractor Boys at Portman Road the week commencing November 21.
The tie will be the Blues’ second trip to Suffolk in two months, having lost 3-2 at Ipswich back on October 1.
Pompey booked their place in the round of 32 thanks to a 5-0 win against Aston Villa’s under-21s and draws against Crawley and AFC Wimbledon.
The stalemate at the Lamex Stadium, though, saw the League Two side awarded a bonus point following their 6-5 win on penalties.
The draw against the Dons also went to spot-kick, but the Blues prevailed following three Josh Oluwayemi penalty saves in a 3-1 shoot-out win.
Last season Pompey progressed to the round of 16 matches, where they were beaten 2-1 by Cambridge United.
FULL DRAW
Northern Section Draw
Bolton v Barrow
Everton U21 v Mansfield
Salford v Bradford
Port Vale v Barnsley
Man Utd U21s v Wolves U21s
Grimsby v Accrington
Burton v Tranmere
Lincoln v Morecambe
Southern Section Draw
Colchester v Bristol Rovers
Stevenage v Arsenal U21s
AFC Wimbledon v Sutton Utd
MK Dons v Newport
Ipswich v Portsmouth
Forest Green v Cheltenham
Plymouth v Charlton
Chelsea U21s v Peterborough