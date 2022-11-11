Danny Cowley’s side will face the Tractor Boys at Portman Road the week commencing November 21.

The tie will be the Blues’ second trip to Suffolk in two months, having lost 3-2 at Ipswich back on October 1.

Pompey booked their place in the round of 32 thanks to a 5-0 win against Aston Villa’s under-21s and draws against Crawley and AFC Wimbledon.

The stalemate at the Lamex Stadium, though, saw the League Two side awarded a bonus point following their 6-5 win on penalties.

The draw against the Dons also went to spot-kick, but the Blues prevailed following three Josh Oluwayemi penalty saves in a 3-1 shoot-out win.

Last season Pompey progressed to the round of 16 matches, where they were beaten 2-1 by Cambridge United.

FULL DRAW

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

Northern Section Draw

Bolton v Barrow

Everton U21 v Mansfield

Salford v Bradford

Port Vale v Barnsley

Man Utd U21s v Wolves U21s

Grimsby v Accrington

Burton v Tranmere

Lincoln v Morecambe

Southern Section Draw

Colchester v Bristol Rovers

Stevenage v Arsenal U21s

AFC Wimbledon v Sutton Utd

MK Dons v Newport

Ipswich v Portsmouth

Forest Green v Cheltenham

Plymouth v Charlton