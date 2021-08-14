Party time as Portsmouth deliver against Crewe Alexandra on fans' league return to Fratton

Marcus Harness celebrates his goal in the Crewe win

Second-half goals from John Marquis and Marcus Harness did the damage as the Blues went second in the formative League One table.

It was a perfect afternoon in the sunshine as friends were reunited and the sights and sounds of football returned to PO4.

The only negative was just 11,470 saw the game, with fans airing frustration over the difficulties buying tickets for the clash.

Ronan Curtis in action today

Pompey were pressing from the outset but saw 18th-minute penalty appeals turned down as Robertson appeared to be impeded in the box.

Three minutes later, more pressure resulted in a lovely ball in from Kieron Freeman but no blue shirt attacked the opportunity.

Freeman then burst into the box but elected for a pass when a shot was on, and the moment passed him by.

Mika Mandron headed the visitor’s only effort of note over at the end of the half before Ronan Curtis’ drive was pushed around the post, but there was no breakthrough before the interval.

There was some frustration building at the break towards Marquis, but he showed what’s he all about three minutes after the restart.

The striker was fed by Ryan Tunnicliffe and unerringly lashed home a first-time angled strike which nestled into the net off the far post.

That settled the fans and home side down and Harness doubled their lead after a further period of pressure in the 65th minute, as his own angled effort squirmed through Will Jaaskelainen and into the net.