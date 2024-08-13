In a match when neither keeper had much to do, particularly the visitors, Romain Esse’s 13th-minute goal was enough to earn Millwall victory.
Pompey raised their game in the second half, with Sammy Silvera and Zak Swanson catching the eye, yet they couldn't carve out enough opportunities to force home an equaliser.
And here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
Captain for the night and produced one excellent piece of skill to get out of trouble in his six-yard pass following a poor backpass from Williams. Produced on great stop with his legs on 59 minutes to somehow keep out Honeyman’s first-time shot. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 8 - MOM
Had decent appeal for a penalty waved away after a first-half challenge from Bryan. Yet really impressed with his passion, commitment and determination, clearly desperate to make an impression on a rare start. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Jordan Williams - 5
(Replaced by Andre Dozzell on 64 mins) Selected as a central defender to enable Shaughnessy to be rested and was at fault for the 14th-minute opener when caught in possession by Honeyman. A couple of first-half back passes also put Norris in trouble. In fairness, though, he’s a right-back put into a completely different role. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Ryley Towler - 7
Had a great chance to score in the 11th minute when, at the back post, steered Stevenson’s low free-kick just over the bar. Defended well, plenty of blocks and crucial interceptions. Should have done better in stoppage time with a far-post header from Stevenson's corner. Photo: Jason Brown
