Zak Swanson cannot believe it as Pompey fall behind in the 13th minute to Romain Esse. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesZak Swanson cannot believe it as Pompey fall behind in the 13th minute to Romain Esse. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Passionate and committed', 'A little wasted', 'Injury worry': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Millwall

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 13th Aug 2024, 21:43 BST
Pompey were eliminated from the Carabao Cup after a tight contest with Millwall.

In a match when neither keeper had much to do, particularly the visitors, Romain Esse’s 13th-minute goal was enough to earn Millwall victory.

Pompey raised their game in the second half, with Sammy Silvera and Zak Swanson catching the eye, yet they couldn't carve out enough opportunities to force home an equaliser.

And here are our Pompey player ratings...

Captain for the night and produced one excellent piece of skill to get out of trouble in his six-yard pass following a poor backpass from Williams. Produced on great stop with his legs on 59 minutes to somehow keep out Honeyman’s first-time shot.

1. Will Norris - 7

Had decent appeal for a penalty waved away after a first-half challenge from Bryan. Yet really impressed with his passion, commitment and determination, clearly desperate to make an impression on a rare start.

2. Zak Swanson - 8 - MOM

(Replaced by Andre Dozzell on 64 mins) Selected as a central defender to enable Shaughnessy to be rested and was at fault for the 14th-minute opener when caught in possession by Honeyman. A couple of first-half back passes also put Norris in trouble. In fairness, though, he’s a right-back put into a completely different role.

3. Jordan Williams - 5

Had a great chance to score in the 11th minute when, at the back post, steered Stevenson’s low free-kick just over the bar. Defended well, plenty of blocks and crucial interceptions. Should have done better in stoppage time with a far-post header from Stevenson's corner.

4. Ryley Towler - 7

