Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinions on an 'underwhelming' night at Fratton Park. Picture: Robin Jones

The Blues will perhaps come away from Fratton Park with a feeling that they missed an opportunity against the newly promoted side.

But ultimately Danny Cowley’s side didn’t do enough to claim all three points, despite dictating most of the ball during the second half.

There were a few bright sparks however as Reeco Hackett on the scoresheet and Louis Thompson showing his quality throughout.

And the Fratton faithful have posted their opinions online following the stalemate.

Read below the key talking points from an underwhelming night in PO4.

@ghm67: Pompey underwhelming against a very poor route one Cheltenham side. Ogilvie Raggett Morrell Thompson were the only bright notes, Azeez looked sharp again when he came on. Brown past his best this season.

@DanLewis1999: Not the worst result. Deserved to win it but a draw isn’t too bad

@PompeyHazza: Deserved more than that we go again

@HazzaTWood: A 1-1 home draw to Cheltenham, our defending has let us down again. Some will say we're unlucky to draw but some will say we were lucky not to lose, defending poor again and very little upfront again.