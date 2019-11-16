Two dramatic late goals from Matt Paterson and Ryan Woodford helped Gosport Borough see off Wimborne Town in the BetVictor Southern League premier division south.

Borough started brightly and could have taken the lead as early as the second minute, after Chris Flood hit the bar.

The away side continued to dominate the early exchanges, and once again Flood came close to breaking the deadlock.

A mistake from the home keeper saw the forward seize on the loose ball, but his effort on the turn went wide of the target.

An away goal to break the deadlock looked on the cards – that was until the hosts scored against the run of play on 21 minutes through Antonio Diaz.

It was harsh on Lee Molyneaux’s side, and despite both Paterson and Rory Williams forcing fine saves from Cameron Plain, it was a scoreline they had to make do with at half-time.

Initially, the second half proved less eventful, certainly for the away side, as they struggled to replicate the chances created in the first period.

Bookings apiece were picked up by Williams and Mike Carter, as their frustrations began to show.

Meanwhile, in a bid to get back on level terms, Andreas Robinson and Sam Argent were introduced on 67 minutes, replacing Theo Lewis and Joseph Lea.

With six minutes left on the clock, defeat looked on the cards. Then the game swung massively in the visitors’ favour.

Robinson’s cross set up a glorious chance for Paterson, and the striker made no mistake with his superbly-executed half-volley.

And there was still time for a winner, which arrived four minutes into injury-time via the head of Ryan Woodford.