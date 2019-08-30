Gosport Borough were held to a 1-1 draw by Hayes & Yeading at Privett Park in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Matt Paterson gave the hosts a 13th minute lead but the visitors grabbed a 28th-minute equaliser.

The result leaves Borough 13th in the table on eight points after six league games.

That's five points off leaders Poole Town

The home side made three changes with Rory Williams, Joe Lea and George Barker returning to their starting line-up

Matt Paterson narrowly missed getting his head on the end of a curling George Barker cross in the opening minute.

Shortly afterwards Williams flashed a low ball across the face of the visitors goal.

It was an end to end opening with the game being played at a quick pace.

On 11 minutes Liam Robinson sliced his shot wide of the target when well placed inside the area.

Two minutes later Borough took the lead with a brilliant goal.

Williams picked out Paterson with a superb through ball and the striker curled a superb shot beyond the diving goalkeeper and into the net.

The visitors levelled on 28 minutes when Borough failed to clear a long throw.

When the ball fell to the unmarked Dylan Switters he sent a looping header over goalkeeper Patrick O'Flaherty.

Ismail Yakabu went close to giving his side the lead fifteen minutes after the restart.

Receiving the ball with his back to goal he sent a snap-shot on the turn past the foot of the upright.

Borough responded with Williams racing the length of the pitch down the right.

From his cross Paterson had his point-blank shot saved by the goalkeeper and Barker saw his effort desperately cleared off the goal line.

Visiting goalkeeper Jack Smith went full length to tip a fiercely struck Williams free-kick round the post in the closing stages.

Barker headed narrowly wide but Borough couldn't find a winning goal for Lee Molyneux’s side.