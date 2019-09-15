Kenny Jackett believes Ellis Harrison is capable of operating in any of the front four positions.

Despite starting and netting twice in yesterday’s Leasing.com Trophy victory against Norwich, the striker’s had to bide his time in pursuit of a regular Pompey starting spot since his summer switch from Ipswich.

Harrison has featured from the outset on only a solitary occasion in League One, with John Marquis so far being Jackett’s preferred option spearheading the Blues’ attack.

However, the former Bristol Rovers man made a decent impact coming on in a right-wing role in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool last month.

That’s a position Jackett believes Harrison is capable of operating in again, as well as on the opposite flank or in the number-10 role.

And the manager also hasn’t ruled out the Welshman partnering Marquis up top in a 4-4-2 formation.

He said: ‘Ellis has had to be patient.

‘At Blackpool, he came on on the right and gave us a bit of power.

‘He has good pace, good power and a good attitude.

‘He will contribute and I do think he can play in any of the front four positions.

‘In the wide area, he’d play on the side with the full-back that would get forward because the closer he can get to the centre-forward then the better.

'Other than that, there’s the temptation to go 4-4-2 and play Marquis and Harrison.

‘Ellis wants to play and I’ve talked to him a lot. He came on at Blackpool and did well.

‘We've got some options and some depth there, which is good.’